California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 540.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,727 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of NetEase worth $112,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $128.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.