California Public Employees Retirement System Has $115.19 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of NVR worth $115,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NVR by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 8,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,740.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

