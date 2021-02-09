California Public Employees Retirement System Has $137.69 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 36,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of Akamai Technologies worth $137,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $247,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.