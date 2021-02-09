California Public Employees Retirement System Has $143.71 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $143,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $224,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $970,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $253.64 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.24.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.