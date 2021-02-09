California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,918 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of Entergy worth $161,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

