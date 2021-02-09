California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,849 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Moody’s worth $112,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $278.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

