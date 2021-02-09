California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 46,078 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Twilio worth $112,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $399.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $407.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.59.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

