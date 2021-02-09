California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 94,333 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Domino’s Pizza worth $122,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $380.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.59 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

