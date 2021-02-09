California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,020 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of General Motors worth $130,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 240.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 231.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after buying an additional 1,751,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

