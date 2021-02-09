California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,915 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $160,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,535,000. AJO LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 112,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

LH opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $237.88. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

