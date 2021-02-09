California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,501 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Leidos worth $114,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 6,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Leidos by 1,163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.