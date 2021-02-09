California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 64,732 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,732 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of Republic Services worth $170,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

