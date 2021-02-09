California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,184 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.80% of Tyler Technologies worth $141,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $427.42 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.08 and a 200-day moving average of $391.16.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

