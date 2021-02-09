California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 86,647 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.57% of Waste Connections worth $153,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,548,000 after buying an additional 193,152 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Waste Connections by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

