California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.80% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $142,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 244,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

