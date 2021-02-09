California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Omnicom Group worth $108,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,825,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,315,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

