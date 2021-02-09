Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.