Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Camino Minerals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$15.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16.

About Camino Minerals (CVE:COR)

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; and the Los Chapitos property that consists of 39 claims covering an area of 22,500 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

