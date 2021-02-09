Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

