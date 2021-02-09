Canaccord Genuity Cuts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

SSL stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.32. 167,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,796. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.48. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20. Also, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

