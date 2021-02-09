Canaccord Genuity Increases Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:CMG traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,120. The company has a market cap of C$533.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$8.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 911,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,103,840. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,590.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

