Canaccord Genuity Lowers CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to Hold

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

CRHM stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

