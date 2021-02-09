Canaccord Genuity Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$12.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.04.

WDO traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.09. 201,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,631. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

