Canaccord Genuity Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$12.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.04.

WDO traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.09. 201,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,631. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

