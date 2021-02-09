Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.01

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.01 and traded as high as $32.93. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 5,197,460 shares trading hands.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.01. The firm has a market cap of C$38.67 billion and a PE ratio of -66.01.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,347,656.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 224,350 shares valued at $6,972,284.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

