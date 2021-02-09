Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Up 20.7%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was up 20.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 6,353,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 1,507,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.79.
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
