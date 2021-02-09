Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Up 20.7%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was up 20.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 6,353,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 1,507,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.79.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cancer Genetics stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.49% of Cancer Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

