CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Shares Up 18.5%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 426,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 391,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

CannaGrow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

