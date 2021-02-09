Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.21

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $13.40. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 384 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $63.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter.
Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.