Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.21

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $13.40. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 384 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $63.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Canterbury Park comprises approximately 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.