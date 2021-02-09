Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $293.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $293,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG opened at $2,089.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,822.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,664.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

