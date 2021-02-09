Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $570.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,033,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 4.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $570,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,154 shares of company stock worth $6,875,797. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

