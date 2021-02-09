Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,264 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $278,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook stock opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.43. The company has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,528,957 shares of company stock valued at $415,533,731. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.