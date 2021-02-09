Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,646 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,572 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Autodesk worth $390,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,003 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Autodesk stock opened at $303.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day moving average of $261.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

