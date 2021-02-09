Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 7,835 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 3.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Equifax worth $440,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

