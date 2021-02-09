Canton Hathaway LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. The Simply Good Foods makes up approximately 1.4% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.14% of The Simply Good Foods worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $51,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

