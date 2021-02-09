Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $999,160.40. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.