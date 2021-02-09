Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.77

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $14.85. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 40,348 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBNK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

