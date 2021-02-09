Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.59. 163,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total transaction of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$690,621.87. Insiders have sold 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609 in the last 90 days.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

