Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

CPTP remained flat at $$12.17 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Get Capital Properties alerts:

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases Parcel 20, an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.