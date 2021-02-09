Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 437.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $349.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.