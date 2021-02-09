Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $21.56 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.56 billion and approximately $6.30 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00428179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010890 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

