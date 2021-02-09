CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $532.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 22853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £600.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 464.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

About CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adults Services segment offers learning disabilities, mental health, autism and aspergers, physical disabilities, and brain injury rehabilitation services.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.