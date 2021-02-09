CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Cut by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,006,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

