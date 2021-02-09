Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.71 ($132.61).

ETR AFX opened at €132.80 ($156.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.08. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €140.20 ($164.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.57.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

