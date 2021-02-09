Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CABGY. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 157,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

