CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,793 shares of company stock valued at $44,976,313. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
