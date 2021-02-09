CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

KMX stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,793 shares of company stock valued at $44,976,313. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.