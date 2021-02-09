CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading 6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarParts.com traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.87. 2,145,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,424,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CarParts.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.