Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Earnings Miss

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.25. 12,695,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 5,675,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Carrier Global Company Profile (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

