Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report sales of $31.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.72 million and the highest is $31.36 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CARE opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

