Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report sales of $31.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.72 million and the highest is $31.36 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.
CARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
