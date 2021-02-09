carVertical (CV) Trading Up 64.7% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. carVertical has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $232,961.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 64.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.00 or 0.01030392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.05384173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00045912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00030045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00039569 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

