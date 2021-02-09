Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.90

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 9188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $747.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

