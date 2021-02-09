CasinoCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $4.58 million and $17,465.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00249691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.47 or 0.00441738 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00087515 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008084 BTC.

About CasinoCoin

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,100 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,080 coins. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

